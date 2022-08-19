Top 5 draft picks lead odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

It’s no surprise that after an NFL draft heavy on defensive picks early that the top choices for the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award were also among the first names called in April on that stage in Las Vegas.
The favorite for the award is Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick out of Michigan, who comes in with odds of +350.
Shortly behind him at Caesars Sportsbook are two other pass rushers. No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants is +400, with No. 1 pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars listed third at +500.
Another Jaguars rookie, linebacker Devin Lloyd, is in a group at +900, along with New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.
After that come the first defensive backs. Derek Stingley Jr. is at +1000 for the Houston Texans along with the draft’s other top cornerback, the Jets’ Sauce Gardner.
After the two cornerbacks come Balitmore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (+1100), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (+1200) and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (both +1800).
The Chicago Bears have two rookies listed, both defensive backs selected in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is +4000, and safety Jaquan Brisker is +5500.
Below are all of the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds as listed by Caesars:
Aidan Hutchinson, Lions +350
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants +400
Travon Walker, Jaguars +500
Devin Lloyd, Jaguars +900
Jermaine Johnson, Jets +900
Quay Walker, Packers +900
Derek Stingley Jr., Texans +1000
Ahmad Gardner, Jets +1000
Kyle Hamilton, Ravens +1100
Jordan Davis, Eagles +1200
Nakobe Dean, Eagles +1800
Trent McDuffie, Chiefs +1800
Kaiir Elam, Bills +2000
George Karlaftis, Chiefs +2000
Andrew Booth Jr., Vikings +2500
Devonte Wyatt, Packers +2500
Lewis Cine, Vikings +3000
Daxton Hill, Bengals +3000
Roger McCreary, Titans +3000
Drake Jackson, 49ers +3000
Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons +4000
Kyler Gordon, Bears +4000
Boye Mafe, Seahawks +4000
Christian Harris, Texans +5000
Travis Jones, Ravens +5000
Jalen Pitre, Texans +5000
Brian Asamoah, Vikings +5000
Chad Muma, Jaguars +5000
Jaquan Brisker, Bears +5500
Logan Hall, Buccaneers +6000
Cameron Thomas, Cardinals +6000
Leo Chenal, Chiefs +6000
Nik Bonitto, Broncos +6000
Brandon Smith, Panthers +8000
DeMarvin Leal, Steelers +8000
DeAngelo Malone, Falcons +10000
Haskell Garrett, free agent +10000
Derion Kendrick, Rams +10000
Myjai Sanders, Cardinals +10000
Coby Bryant, Seahawks +10000
Kingsley Enagbare, Packers +10000