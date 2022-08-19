Top 5 draft picks lead odds for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

It’s no surprise that after an NFL draft heavy on defensive picks early that the top choices for the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award were also among the first names called in April on that stage in Las Vegas.

The favorite for the award is Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick out of Michigan, who comes in with odds of +350.

Shortly behind him at Caesars Sportsbook are two other pass rushers. No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants is +400, with No. 1 pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars listed third at +500.

Another Jaguars rookie, linebacker Devin Lloyd, is in a group at +900, along with New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

After that come the first defensive backs. Derek Stingley Jr. is at +1000 for the Houston Texans along with the draft’s other top cornerback, the Jets’ Sauce Gardner.

After the two cornerbacks come Balitmore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (+1100), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (+1200) and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (both +1800).

The Chicago Bears have two rookies listed, both defensive backs selected in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is +4000, and safety Jaquan Brisker is +5500.

Below are all of the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds as listed by Caesars:

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions +350

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants +400

Travon Walker, Jaguars +500

Devin Lloyd, Jaguars +900

Jermaine Johnson, Jets +900

Quay Walker, Packers +900

Derek Stingley Jr., Texans +1000

Ahmad Gardner, Jets +1000

Kyle Hamilton, Ravens +1100

Jordan Davis, Eagles +1200

Nakobe Dean, Eagles +1800

Trent McDuffie, Chiefs +1800

Kaiir Elam, Bills +2000

George Karlaftis, Chiefs +2000

Andrew Booth Jr., Vikings +2500

Devonte Wyatt, Packers +2500

Lewis Cine, Vikings +3000

Daxton Hill, Bengals +3000

Roger McCreary, Titans +3000

Drake Jackson, 49ers +3000

Arnold Ebiketie, Falcons +4000

Kyler Gordon, Bears +4000

Boye Mafe, Seahawks +4000

Christian Harris, Texans +5000

Travis Jones, Ravens +5000

Jalen Pitre, Texans +5000

Brian Asamoah, Vikings +5000

Chad Muma, Jaguars +5000

Jaquan Brisker, Bears +5500

Logan Hall, Buccaneers +6000

Cameron Thomas, Cardinals +6000

Leo Chenal, Chiefs +6000

Nik Bonitto, Broncos +6000

Brandon Smith, Panthers +8000

DeMarvin Leal, Steelers +8000

DeAngelo Malone, Falcons +10000

Haskell Garrett, free agent +10000

Derion Kendrick, Rams +10000

Myjai Sanders, Cardinals +10000

Coby Bryant, Seahawks +10000

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers +10000