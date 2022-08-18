NFL preseason Week 2 odds, point spreads, schedule: Bears underdogs in Seattle, totals are dramatically higher

It wasn’t hard to see where betting on the NFL preseason took a dramatic shift from last year:

The scoreboards have lit up a lot more so far in 2022.

Of 16 games in Week 1 of the preseason, 13 went over the total. That’s in addition to the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4, which also went over, making preseason games 14-3 to the over thus far.

Contrast that to last year, when unders started 20-3 in the preseason and drove totals down for the rest of the preseason.

The opposite has happened this year, with Week 2 totals much higher on average than in Week 1: Opening lines at Caesars Sportsbook showed 13 of the 16 games with opening totals of 40 or higher — none were that high last week. The high water mark as of Wednesday is the Steelers-Jaguars game Saturday, which has a total of 43.

The lowest opening total on the Week 2 slate was 37½ between the Texans and Rams — higher than the highest opening total of Week 1, which was 36½.

Is that an overreaction? That’s for the bettor to decide.

As for Week 1 spread bets: While six underdogs won outright, most of them were very small spreads. Overall, favorites went 9-7 against the spread, including a 4-2 ATS mark for favorites of a field goal or more.

This week, 10 games have spreads of three points or more, including the Seahawks, who are 3.5-point favorites over the Bears on Thursday night. The biggest favorite is the Baltimore Ravens, who play Sunday night at Arizona with a 21-game preseason winning streak on the line. Baltimore is 6-point road chalk.

Below is the full list of the NFL preseason Week 2 point spreads from Caesars Sportsbook, including money lines and over/unders.

NFL preseason Week 2 lines

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: Seahawks -3½; Money line: Seahawks -175/Bears +150; O/U: 39

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Panthers -1½; Money line: Panthers -125/Panthers +105; O/U: 40

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m.

Line: Packers -3; Money line: Packers -150/Saints +130; O/U: 39½

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Texans -3; Money line: Texans -170/Rams +145; O/U: 38½

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, noon (NFL Network)

Line: Bills -5; Money line: Bills -210/Broncos +175; O/U: 41½

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, noon

Line: Lions -1½; Money line: Lions -120/Colts +100; O/U: 41½

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Chiefs -4; Money line: Chiefs -190/Commanders +160; O/U: 42½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Titans -2½; Money line: Titans -145/Bucs +125; O/U: 38

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 6 p.m.

Line: Raiders -2; Money line: Raiders -130/Dolphins +110; O/U: 41½

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 6 p.m.

Line: Vikings -5½; Money line: Vikings -220/49ers +180; O/U: 39½

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6 p.m.

Line: Jaguars -3½; Money line: Jaguars -175/Steelers +150; O/U: 43

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 9 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Chargers -3; Money line: Chargers -160/Cowboys +140; O/U: 37½

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, noon (NFL Network)

Line: Eagles -2; Money line: Eagles -130/Browns +110; O/U: 37

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Line: Giants -5½; Money line: Giants -250/Bengals +205; O/U: 39

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Line: Ravens -6; Money line: Ravens -260/Cardinals +210; O/U: 38½

MONDAY, AUG. 22

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Line: Falcons -2; Money line: Falcons -135/Jets +115; O/U: 39½