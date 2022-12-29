Report: Chicago Bears interview Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for team president

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren for team president and CEO, according to a report from ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.

The Bears have been interviewing candidates to replace president Ted Phillips, who announced his plans to retire after the 2022 season in September. Phillips has held the organization’s top job since 1999.

Here's our ESPN story on Kevin Warren's candidacy to be the Chicago Bears next CEO/President. He's interviewed in person for the job and his work helping build U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota while with the Vikings is appealing to the Bears decision makers. https://t.co/EdjYRomIQi — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2022

Warren has been the Big Ten commissioner since 2019. He has led the conference through a turbulent time, dealing with COVID-19 disruptions and the emergence of name, image and likeness compensation in college sports. During his time as commissioner, the Big Ten has brokered a massive new television deal and added premier schools in USC and UCLA.

Prior to becoming Big Ten commissioner, Warren was the chief operating officer for the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-19. Before taking over the top job in Minnesota, Warren worked for the Vikings organization since 2005. He previously worked for the Detroit Lions, the St. Louis Rams and as a sport agent.

Warren worked for the Vikings when they brokered a deal for a new indoor stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis. His experience in that arena could be very enticing for a Bears organization that is working on plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Warren interviewed for the Bears job in person, according to ESPN. The Bears did an initial round of interviews remotely and Warren was one of the finalists that Bears brass tabbed for a second, in-person interview.

Per ESPN, the Bears have used the help of a search firm called Nolan Partners with the search for a new team president. The Bears have interviewed multiple other candidates in person.