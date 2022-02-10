Bears hire Andre Curtis as safeties coach, David Walker as running backs coach

The Bears added two more assistant coaches to head coach Matt Eberflus’ staff. Andre Curtis is the new safeties coach and David Walker is the new running backs coach.

Curtis, 45, comes to Chicago with 16 years of NFL coaching experience. He spent the previous seven seasons in Seattle, most recently serving as the defensive pass game coordinator (2018-21). Curtis began his NFL coaching career with the New York Giants (2006-08) as a defensive quality control coach. Along the way, he had stops in St. Louis (2009-11) as defensive backs coach and New Orleans (2012-14) as assistant secondary coach. Curtis grew up in Virginia and played college football at Virginia Military Institute in the late 1990s.

The Seahawks fired Curtis and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. at the conclusion of the regular season.

Walker, 52, has seven years of NFL coaching experience but hasn’t coached since 2018. He most recently was the Detroit Lions’ running backs coach for three seasons (2016-18). He was the Indianapolis Colts’ running backs coach from (2011-14), with a stint as the offensive coordinator at Carmel (Indiana) High School sandwiched in between in 2015.

Prior to the Colts, Walker coached running backs at Syracuse (1995-03) and Pittsburgh (2004-10), including under Pittsburgh coach Dave Wannstedt from 2005-10.

[ 4 things we learned from the Bears’ new coordinators ]

[ Hub Arkush: Bears new coordinators all agree legacy, Matt Eberflus are Bears’ best selling points ]