2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for Aug. 6

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be reduced to a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

Offense: C+

The first-team offense was a shell of itself with numerous players out. Receivers Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. did not practice. N’Keal Harry injured his ankle on the first rep of team drills.

Tackle Riley Reiff and guard Cody Whitehair practiced but did not participate in team drills. The offensive line featured Shon Coleman at left tackle, Ja’Tyre Carter at left guard, Sam Mustipher at center, Michael Schofield at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle.

All that said, it was hard to get a true read on things. The run game continues to look good. The passing game isn’t airing it out a whole lot.

Offensive star of the day: WR Tajae Sharpe

Sharpe made two nice catches with the first-team offense to get into field goal range during an end-of-half scenario.

Defense: B-

As with the receivers, the secondary is mixing and matching. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon, Duke Shelley and Kindle Vildor remain out. Lamar Jackson, Tavon Young and Greg Stroman Jr. are among the cornerbacks seeing more action because of it.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn didn’t participate in team drills. Even so, the pass rush looked good, especially against Coleman and Carter on the left side of the offensive line.

Defensive star of the day: Eddie Jackson

Jackson’s leadership stands out, especially with so many new faces seeing time with the first-team defense in the secondary. Jackson has been putting himself in good position to make plays.