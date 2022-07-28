2022 Bears training camp: Offense, defense grades for July 28

LAKE FOREST – Training camp is back in full force and the NFL season is right around the corner. Each day during Bears training camp, Shaw Local will grade the Bears’ offensive and defensive performances.

Shaw Local Senior Bears analyst Hub Arkush and Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond will be out at Halas Hall in Lake Forest each day during camp. Follow Hammond on Twitter here, and follow Arkush on Twitter here.

These grades are subjective and take into account many different factors. No two practices are the same, either. Some days the team will work on specific scenarios like the red zone or two-minute drill, while other days practice could be a simple walk-through. A good day or a bad day in training camp certainly won’t make or break the season.

The Bears are still not allowed to wear full pads. As offensive coordinator Luke Getsy pointed out afterward, it’s hard to do much in the run game without pads.

Offense: C

Getsy said the coaching staff threw several surprise 11-on-11 sessions at the team. What resulted was some sloppiness. There were several drops from receivers, but Getsy said he was more upset with the lack of execution in certain areas, particularly false starts.

In 7-on-7, quarterback Justin Fields and the first-team playmakers struggled. Safety Eddie Jackson picked off a tipped pass. Tight end Cole Kmet made a nice catch up the middle in traffic, which was a highlight.

Offensive star of the day: Darnell Mooney

In 11-on-11, Mooney leapt high into the air and caught a pass from Fields with several defensive backs surrounding him. Mooney escaped the traffic and likely would’ve scored an 80-yard touchdown.

Defense: B-

Several defensive backs had good days. Jackson had an interception in 7-on-7. Defensive back Lamar Jackson picked off backup QB Trevor Siemian during 11-on-11. The defense held the offense to just a couple explosive plays on the day.

Until the Bears are allowed to hit one another, there won’t be a true pass rush to evaluate.

Defensive star of the day: Eddie Jackson

Jackson intercepted Fields during 7-on-7 on a tipped pass off the fingers of receiver N’Keal Harry.