Indiana House passes Chicago Bears stadium bill

Lawmakers work in the House chamber at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis last year. (AJ Mast/AP)

The Chicago Bears’ potential move to Northwest Indiana took a major step Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The Indiana House of Representative passed an amended Indiana Senate bill that would set the groundwork for a new Bears stadium in Northwest Indiana. The bill would establish the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, which could acquire and finance certain facilities and set the powers and duties of the stadium authority.

The bill will now return to the Senate, where it is expected to pass, before it head to Indiana Gov. Mike Braun for his signature. It must be passed and signed before Friday, which is when Indiana’s legislative session ends.

Tuesday’s news comes as the Bears and Illinois continue to make progress on a bill that would bring a new Bears stadium to the franchise’s 326-acre property in Arlington Heights. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has remained encouraged about negotiations with the team over the past week since an Indiana House committee passed the bill in order to set up Tuesday’s House floor vote.

He reportedly told reporters talks with the team are in a “good place” and they are having “really positive discussions.”