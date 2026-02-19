Chicago Bears release Amen Ogbongbemiga

The Chicago Bears made their first cost-saving move of the offseason Thursday, releasing linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

The move comes as the Bears will need to make some tough roster decisions to get under the salary cap. Chicago entered the offseason in the bottom 10 in terms of cap space. Both Over The Cap and Spotrac list the Bears roughly $9.5 million to $10.5 million over the cap.

Ogbongmegia was set to have a roughly $2.5 million cap hit for next season, according to Over The Cap. Chicago will save a little over $2 million because of the release, and Ogbongmegia will have a $375,000 dead cap hit.

Ogbongmegia spent the last two seasons with the Bears and played in 25 games. He played in nine games last year as injuries kept him away from the field.

Although Ogbongmegia spent most of his time on special teams, he stepped in and made an impact when the Bears lost all three of their starting linebackers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in November. He finished that game with 14 of his season’s 17 tackles and helped the Bears pick up a much-needed win.