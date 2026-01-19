Rams outlast Bears in OT in divisional playoff game. Here’s what you need to know.

Chicago Bears returner Devin Duvernay tries to break away from Los Angeles Rams’ Xavier Smith on a punt return Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, during their NFC divisional playoff matchup at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The season ended for the “Cardiac” Bears, but not without more late-game drama befitting a team that had seven fourth-quarter wins this season. They lost a 20-17 playoff game to the Rams in overtime Sunday night at Soldier Field. What worked? What didn’t?

Three moments that mattered

1. Magic runs out: After a miraculous touchdown pass to TE Cole Kmet to force overtime, Caleb Williams was in position to send the Bears into the NFC Championship game. Instead, his third interception of the night, on second-and-8 from the Rams 48, gave the ball to Matthew Stafford, who moved his team into field-goal range, where the Rams capitalized. Harrison Mevis sneaked the ball through the uprights from 42 yards out with 3:19 left in OT, ending the Bears’ season.

2. Cole-blooded: Kmet wasn’t targeted all game – until he was with the season on the line. Somehow, on fourth-and-14 from the Rams 14 with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Williams eluded multiple Rams rushers by sprinting 15 yards backward and, from the 40, and off his back leg, threw to Kmet in the left corner of the end zone. Kmet squeezed the ball, and the game was all but officially headed to overtime.

1. Relyin’ on Kyren: Kyren Williams’ 5-yard touchdown run capped a 14-play, 91-yard scoring with 8:50 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Rams a 17-10 lead. With Stafford having a rough night throwing in the blustery Chicago conditions, the Rams put the ball in the trusty hands of Williams, and the Bears defense couldn’t stop him. Williams carried seven times for 29 yards on the go-ahead drive.

Three things that worked

1. Secondary steps up: The Bears’ secondary, which was banged up all season, was finally healthy and showed what it could do. While they didn’t come up with any interceptions or takeaways, they gave Stafford, who’s the favorite to win MVP, and his talented receiving crew all it could handle. Stafford finished 20-of-42 passing for 258 yards and no TD passes. Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Kevin Byard, Kyler Gordon, Nahshon Wright and Tyrique Stevenson all had good moments.

2. Caleb starts fast: The Bears needed their “Iceman” to play well on a frigid night (19 degrees at game time) and needed him to get off to a good start. Williams did, completing 13 of 19 passes in the first half, despite multiple drops, including one by Odunze in the end zone of the game’s first series. Williams’ 3-yard pass to WR DJ Moore accounted for the Bears’ lone first-half TD. Williams finished 23 of 42 for 257 yards – and the TD pass to Kmet that likely will go down as one of the best in Bears history.

3. Bringing the blitz: The Bears weren’t going to be able to stay with the NFL’s potent offense unless the defense found a way to get pressure on Stafford. After the Rams drove 85 yards on their first possession, eating up six minutes and 33 seconds on the clock, DC Dennis Allen dialed up pressure. The defense forced three straight punts, with Brisker and Gordon each sacking Stafford on blitzes. DE Montez Sweat also had a sack in the first half

Three things that didn’t

1. Keeping the ball away from Stafford at the end: The future Hall of Fame quarterback is renowned for his fourth-quarter comebacks, with almost 40. While the Bears stopped him in OT initially, he had the ball last and delivered, even when he hardly had his best night.

2. Passing and passing up 3: DJ Moore’s 35-yard pass reception on a misdirection play to start the game helped the Bears move the ball quickly into Rams territory. They got to the Rams 21, but on fourth-and-2, head coach Ben Johnson passed on what would have been a 37-yard field try by Cairo Santos. Williams threw high to TE Colston Loveland, and the pass was intercepted by CB Cobie Durant.

3. End-of-first-half defense: After the Bears took their first lead at 10-7 on Santos’ 48-yard field goal with 1:10 left in the first half, the defense couldn’t sustain the momentum. Stafford directed an eight-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Mevis kicking a 32-yard field goal as time expired, tying the score.

What’s next?

The Bears’s season is over after they won 12 games in Johnson’s first season, while the Rams advance to play Seattle in the NFC Championship game.