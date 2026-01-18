Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze active against Rams in NFC divisional matchup

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will be active and is expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in their NFC divisional matchup.

The team ruled Odunze questionable for Sunday’s game with a lingering foot injury that forced him to miss the final five games of the regular season. Odunze did return for the Bears’ first playoff game against the Green Bay Packers and was a full participant at practice Friday. He expected to play when he met with reporters during the week.

The Bears ruled that left tackle Braxton Jones will be inactive for Sunday’s game. The team activated him off injured reserve this week and he was a full participant at practice throughout the week. Chicago is playing without starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo after he suffered a season-ending injury against the Packers last week.

The team also ruled cornerback Nick McCloud, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Joe Tyron-Shoyinka and quarterback Case Keenum all inactive for Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles made wide receiver Tutu Atwell, cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Jarquez Hunter, safety Tanner Ingle, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman DJ Humphries and quarterback Stetson Bennett all inactive.