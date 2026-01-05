Bears’ rally against Lions falls short. Here’s what you need to know.

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker tries to get the crowd behind the defense during their game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

For the second time in as many weeks, the Bears’ attempt at a seventh fourth-quarter comeback this season failed. They lost to the Lions 19-16 in their regular-season finale Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are three moments that mattered. What worked? What didn’t work?

Three moments that mattered

1. Walk-off win: Jake Bates’ 42-yard field goal as time expired gave Detroit a season sweep of the Bears, who erased a 16-0 deficit after three quarters. Bates’ third field goal of the game capped a six-play, 39-yard drive after the Bears went three-and-out with a chance to take the lead after taking possession of the ball at their own 26 with 2:11 left.

2. Caleb picked: The Bears were trying to cut into a 13-0 deficit midway through the third quarter when Caleb Williams went to the end zone on second-and-4 from the Detroit 37. Looking for D.J. Moore, Williams’ throw was off-target and intercepted by former Eagles DB Avonte Maddox. It was only the seventh interception thrown this season by Williams, who hadn’t been picked off since Dec. 7 at Green Bay.

3. Billings jumps: Midway through the second quarter, the Bears defense was in position to make a momentum-changing play. Instead, on fourth-and-1 from the Detroit 33, Bears DT Andrew Billings jumped early. He was flagged for encroachment, giving the Lions life. Six plays later, Jared Goff hit Jahmyr Gibbs for a 15-yard TD, increasing the Lions’ lead to 13-0 with 4:40 left before halftime. Billings committed the same infraction late in the fourth quarter.

Three things that worked

1. Establishing Loveland: The Bears offense did little in the first half. The only thing the Bears established was the 10th overall pick in the 2025 draft. TE Colston Loveland had four receptions for 37 yards in the first half, as Williams targeted him early and throughout the game. Loveland finished with a season-best 10 receptions for 91 yards and a TD. He ended the regular season with at least three catches in his last 12 games.

2. Sweat hits double-digit sacks: It wasn’t like Montez Sweat had a “Montez of Midway” game, or season. Still, when Sweat shared a sack with Grady Jarrett in the first quarter, it gave him 10 for the season. It marked the second time in his seven seasons that Sweat reached double-digit sacks.

3. Fourth-quarter offense: It took the Bears more than three quarters to score. When they finally did, it was more of what Williams and the offense have shown in recent weeks. Rookie WR Jahdae Walker ran a post route up the middle of the field, and Williams hit him from 25 yards out with 14:16 left in the fourth to get the Bears on the board. Williams through another TD pass, to Loveland, in the fourth but he couldn’t rally the Bears late for the second game in a row.

Three things that didn’t

1. Getting off the field: It’s been a problem for the Bears defense all season, so why would Game 17 be any different? The Lions’ first possession of the game, which ended with Bates’ 34-yard field goal, ate up six minutes and 25 seconds. The Lions’ time of possession on their next two series were seven minutes, 11 seconds (Bates 30 field goal) and five minutes, six seconds (Goff TD pass to Gibbs), respectively. The Lions possessed the ball 19 minutes and 12 seconds in the first half (compared to the Bears’ 10:48). They rang up 26 first downs in the game and had the ball for 35 minutes, 45 seconds (more than 11 minutes more than the Bears).

2. Fast start for Caleb, offense: The Bears bend-and-break defense did their offense no favors. Still, the offense looked sleepy the entire first half and most of the third quarter. The Bears’ first drive ended after two first downs. The second possession resulted in a three-and-out. Williams, who entered the game needing 270 passing yards to become the Bears’ first 4,000-yard passer in a season, was 6 of 10 for 45 yards in the first half. He finished with 212 passing yards, giving him 3,942 for the season.

3. Where’s Luther?: Coming off his best game of the season (eight catches, 138 yards, TD vs. San Francisco), rookie WR Luther Burden III didn’t catch a pass, nor was targeted the entire first half. The Lions secondary, mind you, was depleted by injury. Burden finally touched the ball early in the third quarter when he took a handoff from Williams, spun away from a tackle in the backfield and gained 10 yards. Burden finally caught his pass later in the third.

What’s next?

The Bears, who finished the regular season 11-6, are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The No. 2 seed in the NFC, they will host the Packers in a Wild Card game next weekend at Soldier Field.