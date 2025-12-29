Shaw Local

Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore, Darnell Wright active against 49ers in Week 17

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore catches a touchdown pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden during their game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears kept some players dealing with illnesses active for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Starting right tackle Darnell Wright and wide receiver DJ Moore will both be active after they were added to the injury report over the weekend with illnesses. Cornerback Josh Blackwell will also be active with an illness after he was ruled questionable Friday.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III, linebacker T.J. Edwards, cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and C.J. Gardner-Johnson will all also be active for Sunday after they were ruled questionable.

Chicago will be without wide receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus, rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman, cornerbacks Nick McCloud and Dallis Flowers, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and quarterback Case Keenum.

Meanwhile, 49ers starting tight end George Kittle will not play Sunday night, a key loss for San Francisco’s offense. The 49ers will also be without wide receiver Jordan Watkins, defensive linemen Robert Beal Jr. and Kevin Givens, running back Isaac Guerendo, cornerback Renardo Green, and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

