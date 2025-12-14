Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze active against Browns in Week 15, Tyson Bagent out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin last month during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will be active against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Odunze will make his return after he missed his first career game against the Green Bay Packers a week ago. He was limited at practice all week and ruled questionable for the game Friday. But he’ll give quarterback Caleb Williams his target back.

The Bears will be without backup quarterback Tyson Bagent on Sunday. Chicago announced Sunday morning that they added Bagent to the injury report with an illness. That will make Case Keenum the backup for Sunday.

Chicago also announced running back Travis Homer, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, rookie wide receiver Jahdae Walker, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford were all also inactive.

Cleveland announced that cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Dylan Sampson, starting guards Zak Zinter and Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Adin Hungtington were all inactive for Sunday.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesRome OdunzeCaleb Williams
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.