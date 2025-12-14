Chicago Bears’ Rome Odunze active against Browns in Week 15, Tyson Bagent out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze goes between New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (left) and safety Tyler Nubin last month during their game at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will be active against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Odunze will make his return after he missed his first career game against the Green Bay Packers a week ago. He was limited at practice all week and ruled questionable for the game Friday. But he’ll give quarterback Caleb Williams his target back.

The Bears will be without backup quarterback Tyson Bagent on Sunday. Chicago announced Sunday morning that they added Bagent to the injury report with an illness. That will make Case Keenum the backup for Sunday.

Chicago also announced running back Travis Homer, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, rookie wide receiver Jahdae Walker, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford were all also inactive.

Cleveland announced that cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Dylan Sampson, starting guards Zak Zinter and Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Adin Hungtington were all inactive for Sunday.