Chicago Bears injury report: Tyrique Stevenson expected to play, Rome Odunze questionable

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears earlier this season in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

The Chicago Bears could get some reinforcements on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) was upgraded to a full participant at practice Friday and had no designation for Sunday’s game. Meanwhile, wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) was ruled questionable after being limited once again. Each player returned to practice this week after missing all of last week because of their respective injuries.

Stevenson had missed the past couple games because of a hip injury he suffered at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. He tried to come back and play against the Pittsburgh Steelers the following week. But he and the Bears decided it made the most sense to let the injury heal.

“End of the day the best thing for this league is availability,” Stevenson said at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Friday. “I went out there, trying to push it and it just wasn’t it. So the best thing I can do for this thing is make sure I’m 100%. Never want to give them anything less than that.”

Stevenson’s return would give the Bears’ secondary its healthiest lineup of the season. Chicago will only play without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin), who was ruled out for Sunday. Stevenson will likely split snaps with cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) as they both work their way back from injuries.

“It feels great, honestly,” Stevenson said of returning. “Felt pretty bad just sitting at home watching film and everything and not being out there with the guys when I’ve been putting in work all year with them. Just to go out here and cherish the small moments and the big wins that we’ve been winning this year. So it definitely feels better.”

Odunze missed his first career game in Sunday’s loss against the Green Bay Packers during a game where the Bears struggled to throw the ball at times. His return would give quarterback Caleb Williams back his top target.

The Bears also announced that running back Travis Homer (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring), rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) and Johnson were all full participants Friday and had no designation for Sunday.