Silvy: These aren’t the same old Bears, and we should be grateful

Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson talks into his headset Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, during their game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

From (expletive) you to thank you in one year.

At this time in 2024, the Bears were coming off a loss to the Packers, where Cairo Santos had his game-winning field goal attempt blocked, heartbreak in OT to the Vikings, and were getting set to keep their timeout in their pocket in a gut-wrenching loss to the Lions.

Thankful columns at Thanksgiving can be cheesy or cliché, but realistic hope over our favorite team calls for gratitude and appreciation.

I’m thankful for the Bears not going cheap in their coaching search. Ben Johnson is worth every dollar. Kevin Warren and Ryan Poles identified a game-changing coach and made sure they landed him. Sure, most of us knew Johnson was the guy, too, but in the past, this organization cut corners and pinched pennies for coaches.

I’m thankful for words that result in action. Johnson is confident and transparent when he speaks to fans.

Yet he doesn’t just tell us, he shows us with results.

I’m thankful for assistant coaches who thrive in developing players. Too often, we label a draft pick a bust when maybe he lacked a true development plan from the organization. Caleb Williams is the one we talk about often, and his progress is obvious. How about offensive line coach Dan Roushar pushing the right buttons with Darnell Wright, who is taking that next step and reaching his true potential. How about Ozzy Trapilo, who wasn’t good enough to play left tackle in training camp, and in 11 games, he filled in admirably for the injured Theo Benedet. 7th-round running back Kyle “Mighty” Monangai is already a fan favorite. Guys like Eric Bieniemy, Antwaan Randle El, Dennis Allen and Al Harris are invaluable.

I’m thankful for Nahshon Wright. His journey is one of the best stories in the NFL, and his interceptions are truly an athletic thing of beauty. Wright is the definition of overcoming adversity, being resilient and making the most of his opportunity.

I’m thankful for “next man up” not just being a mantra but the reality behind how this team produces. At one point this past Sunday, the Bears were missing six of eleven defensive starters.

Yet the defense still found a way to close out the win.

I’m thankful for CJ Gardner-Johnson – exactly what the Bears needed with Kyler Gordon’s injury issues. An instigator as a rival, but someone who produces on the field and now gives the defense an edge. Just like AJ Pierzynski, Dennis Rodman and Bob Probert taught us, you hate ‘em when they’re an opponent, but love ‘em when they’re on your team. Now, CJ faces his former team.

I’m thankful for the enthusiasm coming from longtime broadcasters Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer. The hometown call is always the way to go, but when the Bears are winning, Joniak’s passion and Thayer’s emotion reverberate throughout your Bears-fan bones.

I’m thankful for Joe Thuney, who is the definition of a pro’s pro. He does his job at the highest level and makes everyone around him better.

I’m thankful for Ben Johnson. Yes, I’m repeating myself, but it needs to be shouted from the mountaintops. It’s where the Bears currently reside – the mountaintop of the NFC North. Yet, we’re only scratching the surface of the possibilities. This season should be a building block for years of contention.

I’m thankful for feeling the exhilaration after 60 minutes of football. We ask our teams to “find a way,” and this team has consistently delivered.

I’m thankful for the way Bears fans travel. I’ve been on three road trips this season, and you don’t just hear them, you feel them.

I’m thankful for being thankful.

We’ve always been excited watching the Bears; it’s who we are, but games would always turn into a hate watch. Bears Monday’s were simply all of us complaining about the constant losing. True victory Mondays are back. Even my nine-year-old son Braxton turned to me after the Steelers’ thriller and said, “These aren’t the same old Bears, Dad.”

It truly is a happy Thanksgiving, Bears fans. Be thankful.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.