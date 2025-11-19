Shaw Local

Chicago Bears open Kyler Gordon’s practice window to come off injured reserve

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears are getting closer to having a healthy secondary. The team announced Wednesday that it activated the 21-day practice window for cornerback Kyler Gordon to come off injured reserve.

Chicago placed Gordon on injured reserve in late October after he popped up on the injury report during the week with calf and groin injuries. He missed four games, the minimum for how much a player must miss once placed on IR.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Gordon after he signed a contract extension over the offseason. Gordon missed part of training camp and the first four games of the season with a nagging hamstring injury. He returned and played in two games before sustaining his current injuries.

Wednesday was the latest good injury news the Bears received in terms of their secondary in the past week. Chicago activated star cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s practice window Friday. Johnson has missed all but one game this season after suffering a groin injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Chicago has managed to survive despite losing a majority of its starting secondary. Cornerback Nahshon Wright has a career-high four interceptions in place of Johnson while C.J. Gardner-Johnson has played well in place of Gordon over the past three games.

That strong play should make sure that the Bears don’t rush back either Gordon or Johnson ahead of schedule.

“The last thing we want to do is put the player in a spot where he potentially hurts himself again,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “So we’ll be very smart about that. But at the same time, I know that they want to be out there and they’re pushing hard to be game ready, whether that’s this week or not. But we’re doing every all of our due diligence to make sure we’re smart about it.”

