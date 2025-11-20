Chicago Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker returns to practice Thursday; Tremaine Edmunds still out

Chicago Bears cornerback Nick McCloud, left, and safety Jaquan Brisker celebrate Brisker's interception during the first half of a game against the Washington Commanders, Monday last month in Landover, Maryland. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears got some defensive starters back at practice Thursday as the team continued its preparations for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Safeties Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) and Kevin Byard (rest) as well as cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin) were all full participants Thursday. Thursday marked the first time since the Bears activated Johnson’s 21-day practice window to come off injured reserve that he was a full-go at practice.

The injury struggles at linebacker continued, however. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) all missed their second straight day of practice.

Left guard Joe Thuney (rest) and running backs Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) and Roschon Johnson (thumb) all also missed practice Thursday. Center Drew Dalman (knee), cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip/calf) and right tackle Darnell Wright (pectoral) were all limited for a second straight day. Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) was added to the report and was limited.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were also full participants.