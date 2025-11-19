Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Tremaine Edmunds, Jaquan Brisker among starters who miss practice

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds smiles while running off of the field on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds smiles while running off of the field on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears were without some starters on both sides of the ball at practice Wednesday as they started to prepare for Sunday’s game agains the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Starting safeties Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) and Kevin Byard (rest), linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) all missed practice Wednesday.

Brisker had hurt his shoulder when he collided with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on an interception attempt Sunday. He returned to the game later.

Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (calf) returned to practice in limited fashion for the first time since the team placed him on injured reserve in late October. The team activated his 21-day practice window Wednesday.

Center Drew Dalman (knee), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (groin), Stevenson (hip/calf), running backs D’Andre Swift (hip) and Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (pectoral) were are also limited Wednesday.

Johnson practiced in his second straight session in limited fashion. Chicago activated his practice window Friday.

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.