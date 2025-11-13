Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Jaquan Brisker, T.J. Edwards miss Thursday’s practice

(From left) Chicago Bears linebacker Termaine Edmunds, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter St., and defensive back Jaquan Brisker bring down New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara behind the line of scrimmage on Sunday, Oct .11, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears linebacker Termaine Edmunds, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and defensive back Jaquan Brisker bring down New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara behind the line of scrimmage last month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears continued to miss two defensive starters at practice Thursday as the prepared for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (back) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) both missed practice for a second straight day. Left guard Joe Thuney (rest) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion) both also missed practice Thursday.

Brisker injured his back Sunday against the New York Giants but came back into the game. Edwards has been out after he broke his hand and had surgery to repair it last week.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (shoulder) and Rome Odunze (ankle) both returned to practice in limited fashion Thursday after missing practice Wednesday. The duo have followed a similar pattern over the past few weeks before playing in games.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), safety Kevin Byard (rest), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest), tight end Cole Kmet (back), running back D’Andre Swift (hip) , defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle), cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (knee) were all full participants Thursday.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.