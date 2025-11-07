Chicago Bears injury report: T.J. Edwards out against Giants after hand surgery

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) lines up during the first half of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

The Chicago Bears will be without starting linebacker T.J. Edwards against the New York Giants on Sunday after he had surgery this week on his hand.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced Friday that Edwards had surgery to repair a break he suffered in his hand against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Edwards had missed practice all week with both a hand and hamstring injury. He’ll need to play with a cast on his hand, but Johnson didn’t think he’d need to go on injured reserve.

It hasn’t been a healthy season for Edwards, who’s missed three games so far because of a hamstring injury. Johnson confirmed that Edwards is still dealing with that same hamstring injury that kept him out earlier in the year.

“The hand’s not going to hold him back,” Johnson said. “That’s something that I think we’ll be able to cast up and he’ll be OK. Between that and, he had a hamstring as well. We’re working through both those things to get him back.”

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) didn’t practice Friday for a personal reason and was ruled questionable for Sunday’s game. Swift had missed the game against the Bengals but told reporters he planned on playing against the New York Giants on Sunday. Johnson spoke with reporters before practice on Friday.

That might give rookie running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) another chance to impress after a career day against the Bengals. He looked forward to whatever the opportunity lay ahead.

“Of course,” Monangai said. “Whatever I have to do to help us win. That’s really the main thing at the end of the week.”

Cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) were both ruled out for Sunday after missing practice all week. Tight end Durham Smythe (calf) was added Friday and ruled questionable Sunday.

The rest of the Bears’ injuries didn’t have designations for Sunday. Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin), Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion), left guard Joe Thuney (rest), tight end Cole Kmet (concussion), safety Kevin Byard (back/ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (back), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were full participants and will play.