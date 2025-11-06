Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze return, T.J. Edwards remains out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15), left, makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears got some players back on the practice field Thursday as they continued to prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Starting wide receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) and safety Kevin Byard (back/ankle) all returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) missed practice for a second straight day after he suffered an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Cornerback Josh Blackwell (concussion) and defensive end Dominique Robinson (ankle) also missed practice for a second straight day while starting left guard Joe Thuney (rest) was also out.

Running back Roschon Johnson (back) continued to be limited for a second straight day after he returned to practice for the first time in a couple weeks Wednesday.

Meanwhile running backs D’Andre Swift (groin) and running back Kyle Monangai (ankle) and tight end Cole Kmet (concussion) were full participants after being limited the day prior. Wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was a full participant for a second straight day while defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (rest) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were both full as well.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.