Bears survive furious fourth quarter to beat Bengals. Here’s what you need to know

The Bears got breakout games from rookies Colston Loveland and Kyle Monangai and survived a wild fourth quarter to beat the Bengals 47-42 Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Three moments that mattered

1. Lovely finish: Chasing a one-point deficit in the final minute, after blowing a 14-point lead with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Bears got big-time heroics from their second-year quarterback and rookie tight end. From the Bears 42, Caleb Williams stepped up in the pocket and fired his best pass of the day, a laser over the middle to Colston Loveland, who bounced off tacklers at the 35-yard line and barreled into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left.

2. Hello, Austin Booker: With the Bears protecting a 31-27 lead early in the fourth, the 2024 fifth-round pick, making his season debut, recorded a strip/sack on Joe Flacco, who was brilliant all day in rallying the Bengals. Booker, a rangy DE who had been sidelined with a knee injury, flattened four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered the ball for the Bears, who turned the turnover into three points.

3. Sleepy “D:” WR Tee Higgins’ off-balance, deft, sideline catch over CB Nahshon Wright went for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:12 left in the half and put the Bengals up 20-17. The back-breaking scoring drive took only two plays and 17 seconds after the Bears couldn’t put the ball in the end zone and settled for a field goal. The defensive lapse was similar to the one the Bears had against New Orleans last month.

Three things that worked

1. Williams to Loveland: Finally, the Bears’ top picks in the past two drafts showed chemistry and gave a glimpse of what the future could hold. Loveland had his best game in a Bears jersey. Williams delivered on-target throws to the 2025 10th overall pick, allowing him to show off his skills and physicality. The 6-foot-6, 241-pound Loveland had six receptions – none bigger than his last one – on seven targets for 118 yards (all career bests) and his first two NFL TDs.

2. Creativity: Head coach Ben Johnson dipped into his bag of tricks early. On the Bears’ opening drive, Williams lateraled to TE Cole Kmet, whose pass to WR Rome Odunze was dropped. While that didn’t work, more razzle dazzle resulted in Williams catching a 2-yard TD pass from WR D.J. Moore. Later, Williams flipped a 2-foot pass to WR Olamide Zaccheaus, who scored from 15 yards out. A double pass from Williams to backup QB Tyson Bagent to Williams gained 20 yards early in the fourth.

3. Kyle Monangai: Getting in his first NFL start with D’Andre Swift (groin injury) inactive, the 2025 seventh-round pick ran hard, effectively and dynamically. He rushed 11 times for 63 yards (5.7 average) in the first quarter, had 100 yards at halftime and finished with 26 carries for 176 yards (both career bests).

Three things that didn’t

1. Kickoff coverage/kicker: The Bears’ start couldn’t have been worse. Cairo Santos’ opening kickoff sailed to Charlie Jones, who grabbed the ball at the 2, raced up the gut and sped to the end zone, almost untouched. The next time Santos kicked off, Samaje Perine returned the ball 39 yards, leading to an Evan McPherson 41-yard field goal. Santos, meanwhile, missed a 47-yard field goal try and missed an earlier 47-yarder that was negated because of an offside penalty.

2. Early pressure: Flacco, 40 years old and on his sixth NFL team, doesn’t move well. Other than a sack from newly acquired DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the overturned strip/sack by Montez Sweat, the pass rush was absent in the first half. It’s been a story in all eight games this season. Booker and Sweat, who had another effective game, took down Flacco in the fourth.

3. Caleb in the pocket: Up until his last pass, for the third straight game, Williams too often stood in the pocket holding the ball, holding the ball, holding the ball, not delivering the ball quickly or in rhythm. Many of his passing yards came on check-down throws. There were even two passes that resembled handoffs. Both – to Monangai for 11 yards and to Zaccheaus on the TD – were effective. In the end, his numbers (20 of 34 for 280 yards, three TDs, 114.8 rating) were good.

What’s next?

The 5-3 Bears return to Soldier Field after two straight road games to play the 2-7 New York Giants, who have lost three in a row. It’s a noon kickoff Sunday.