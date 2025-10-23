Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift return to practice, Joe Thuney rests

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift sprints down the sidelines as New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Grupe chases after hin on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Thursday. Starters wide receiver DJ Moore (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) both returned in limited fashion after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Chicago continued to be without some key starters Thursday. Tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) along with running back Roschon Johnson (back) missed their second straight day of practice. Veteran offensive guard Joe Thuney (rest) and left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) also didn’t practice Thursday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle), cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) were both limited after practicing Thursday.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) all improved to full participation after being limited the prior.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were full participants again as they work their way of injured reserve.