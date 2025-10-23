Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift return to practice, Joe Thuney rests

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift sprints down the sidelines as New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Grupe chases after hin on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift sprints down the sidelines as New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Grupe chases after hin on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears got some good injury news Thursday. Starters wide receiver DJ Moore (hip) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) both returned in limited fashion after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Chicago continued to be without some key starters Thursday. Tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) along with running back Roschon Johnson (back) missed their second straight day of practice. Veteran offensive guard Joe Thuney (rest) and left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) also didn’t practice Thursday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle), cornerback Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) were both limited after practicing Thursday.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) all improved to full participation after being limited the prior.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were full participants again as they work their way of injured reserve.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.