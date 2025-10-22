Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Bears

Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore leads list of four starters who miss Wednesday’s practice

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs outside of New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley on Sunday, Oct .11, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs outside of New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley earlier this month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears were without four starters at practice Wednesday as they started their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) all missed practice Wednesday. Kmet and Stevenson both left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he didn’t think either injury was long-term.

Swift dealt with a groin injury for much of last week that limited him at practice. But the injury didn’t seem to bother Swift as he rushed for a season-high 124 yards against the Saints. Moore battled a hip/groin injury last week but also played against the Saints.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) returned to practice and was limited after he missed all of last week’s practices and the team’s last two games. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) were all also limited Wednesday.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were both full participants as they try to work their way off the injured reserve list. Booker has a week left in his 21-day window.

Chicago BearsDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesLake County Journal Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesOgle County Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front HeadlinesD'Andre SwiftDJ MooreCole KmetTyrique Stevenson
Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.