Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore leads list of four starters who miss Wednesday’s practice

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs outside of New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley earlier this month at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

The Chicago Bears were without four starters at practice Wednesday as they started their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (hip), running back D’Andre Swift (groin), tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) all missed practice Wednesday. Kmet and Stevenson both left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he didn’t think either injury was long-term.

Swift dealt with a groin injury for much of last week that limited him at practice. But the injury didn’t seem to bother Swift as he rushed for a season-high 124 yards against the Saints. Moore battled a hip/groin injury last week but also played against the Saints.

Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) returned to practice and was limited after he missed all of last week’s practices and the team’s last two games. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), left tackle Braxton Jones (knee) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) were all also limited Wednesday.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) were both full participants as they try to work their way off the injured reserve list. Booker has a week left in his 21-day window.