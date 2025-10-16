The Bears are finally winning, and it’s a beautiful thing: Silvy

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift celebrates a run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Barely winning. And it’s a beautiful thing.

One month ago, we were reflecting on an organization in the midst of losing 13-out-of-14 games, so excuse me if I don’t nitpick how the Bears are winning or who it has come against – because the Bears are actually winning.

It started with a blowout victory against Dallas, who were in disarray, and then CeeDee Lamb went down. The game in Vegas needed Criss Angel-like magic with a blocked field goal to solidify the win. And finally, the mood remained positive when Jake Moody kicked the game-winner as time expired for the second straight walkoff win.

Forgive me for not going all Troy Aikman and calling the Bears lucky.

Instead, Ben Johnson’s team is cultivating a culture of belief and winning. Sure, they still have a ways to go, but we’re finally seeing tangible proof of a successful program being built.

The Bears’ bye came at the perfect time with injuries, a first-time head coach, and flaws to be fixed. It started with the run game and Johnson’s defense of D’Andre Swift. The running game averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in the win against the Raiders, and fans were critical. Many were hoping to acquire a running back at the trade deadline. Johnson went to the podium and explained that Swift was the least of their concerns and criticized his own play calling and the lack of blocking by the rest of the offense.

What did we see in the very next game?

A change at left tackle with Theo Benedet, a reinvigorated performance by right tackle Darnell Wright, DJ Moore executing blocks despite injuries that forced a postgame trip to the hospital, and Swift being handed a game ball with a 7.7 yards per carry average and a 55-yard receiving touchdown.

Immediate action and results by the coaching staff are something I can get used to and have been missing inside Halas Hall for years. This is how it’s supposed to happen. During the Eberlosing, we yelled from the mountain tops that coaching matters.

On defense, Dennis Allen got into the mix as well. Against the Raiders, his banged-up unit allowed an embarrassing 240 yards rushing and a 7.7 yards per carry average. Allen’s adjustments and the additions of TJ Edwards and Kyler Gordon limited the Commanders to 124 yards and a 4.0 average.

In the past, we waited for Bears coaches to stop the bleeding, but things would only spiral downward. This year, instead of playing hero, it was Jayden Daniels’ unforced fumble that allowed the Bears to march down the field and win the game. Whether you deem this lucky or putting yourself in a position to win, these types of breaks can fuel a streak in a good way.

I witnessed this first-hand as a reporter covering the 2001 Bears, who were not predicted to be very good with Shane Matthews and Jim Miller at quarterback. A couple of dramatic Mike Brown walkoff pick-six touchdowns highlighted a 13-3 season. Two games in a row in ’01 ended the same way – sort of how the Bears have won two games in a row by the same 25-24 score, punctuated with a last-second field goal attempt each time.

How good is this 2025 team? None of us truly knows.

But I do know this…

• Ben Johnson is the perfect leader for the Bears.

• Caleb Williams is getting a lot better. Yes, there are plenty of things he can improve upon, but the development process is happening before our eyes.

• This Bears team believes in themselves, and belief is one of the most powerful tools in sports.

As long as the team believes, it really is no big deal if the Monday Night Football booth doesn’t. Johnson will use Aikman’s lack of praise as motivation going forward.

It’s a must that the Bears win their fourth straight game. So whether it’s ugly, lucky, or barely winning, we shouldn’t care, as long as they continue to win.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.