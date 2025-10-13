Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos inactive against Washington Commanders in Week 6

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8)warms up before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears will be without kicker Cairo Santos on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

The Bears listed Santos as inactive after he was listed questionable for the game Saturday because of a right thigh injury. Chicago elevated kicker Jake Moody, whom the team signed to its practice squad earlier this season, to the active roster earlier in the day.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, quarterback Case Keenum, rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, wide receiver Jahdae Walker and rookie offensive lineman Luke Newman were all also ruled in active for Monday.

The Bears decided to keep both tackles Braxton Jones and rookie Ozzy Trapilo active for Monday. Theo Benedet is set to make his first start at left tackle Monday while right tackle Darnell Wright is expected to make his return from an elbow injury.

Washington listed quarterback Josh Johnson, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and, linebackers Ale Kaho and Kain Medrano, guard Brandon Coleman and defensive tackle and former Bear Eddie Goldman as inactive.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.