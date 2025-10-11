Chicago Bears name Theo Benedet starter at left tackle, Darnell Wright expected to return

The Chicago Bears gained clarity on both of their offensive tackle positions for Monday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Ben Johnson announced Saturday that Theo Benedet would make his first start at left tackle Monday. Benedet earned the job after he replaced Braxton Jones against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Jones had been the team’s starter at left tackle after a competition for the spot during training camp.

Monday will be Benedet’s second career start after he missed all of last season with an injury as an undrafted free agent. Benedet earned his first career start against the Raiders at right tackle in place of injured starter Darnell Wright.

“It’s really rewarding, I would say,” Benedet said. “Because you put a lot of work into it, as everybody does. But [I’m] fortunate to be in a good situation, obviously, to have the opportunity. I just want to play football at the end of the day, that’s what I have fun doing. So it’s just great to get out there, be able to play.”

Chicago also gained good news on its injury report Saturday. Wright (elbow) was a full participant for the first time this week after being limited Friday. He missed the game against the Raiders after he suffered an injury in what he called a football play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Wright said he will play with a brace on Monday but didn’t want to reveal how much it would impact his mobility in stopping pass rushers, something he’ll be forced to do against a talented Commanders defense.

“They have a lot of guys, a lot of big name guys, and I think the biggest thing is just how they play as a unit together,” Wright said. “So that’ll be a good job. That’ll be a good test for our unit.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) will miss his second straight game after he missed practice for a second straight day. Kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) was also ruled questionable after being a full participant Saturday while rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) was a full participant for the first time this week and designated as questionable.

The Bears will have to decide whether to activate defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) off the injured reserve list after they were full participants all week. The team opened their 21-day practice window Tuesday as both returned to practice for the first time in the regular season.

“It’s interesting to me, you’re coming off a bye week, and this actually might have less clarity as a coaching staff in terms of what the actives are going to look like on gameday,” Johnson said. “So there are a few guys in that bucket, where you can see it on our injury report going through the week here, ‘man do we feel good about this guy going or not?’ and we’re going to use the whole length of the week to make sure we’re making an informed decision.”

Starting cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) was a full participant for the first time and is likely to make his season debut after he had no designation for Monday’s game. Starting safety Jaquan Brisker (quad), starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), starting right guard Jonah Jackson (rib) and rookie running back Kyle Monangai were all full participants Saturday and had no designation.