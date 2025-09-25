Shaw Local

Chicago Bears injury report: Darnell Wright, Colston Loveland miss second straight practice

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks into the stands as he comes onto the field before their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in a 2023 game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks into the stands as he comes onto the field before their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in a game a few years ago at Soldier Field in Chicago.

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears didn’t see too much injury improvement Thursday. Five players didn’t practice for a second straight day.

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland (hip) and starting right tackle Darnell Wright (elbow) missed their second straight day of practice. Both left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with their respective injuries and Wright returned to play the rest of the game.

Both players will have one more practice Friday before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Theo Benedet came in to replace Wright when he was injured against the Cowboys and could fill in for him against the Raiders.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) also missed their second straight day of practice as well. Bears head coach Ben Johnson previously said that Edwards and Gordon were both considered to be week-to-week.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were both limited for a second straight day. Tight end Cole Kmet (groin) was a full participant Thursday after being limited the previous day. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) was a full participant for a second straight day.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.