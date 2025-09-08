Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, T.J. Edwards inactive against Vikings in season-opener

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor scores a touchdown just as he is pushed out of bounds by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Chicago Bears’ defensive depth will be tested Monday night in their season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Solider Field.

The Bears will be without starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon as well as linebacker T.J. Edwards. Johnson returned to practice last week with a groin and calf injury after missing all of training camp while Edwards had missed practice the last week with a hamstring injury. Gordon was added to the injury list Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright will need to step up in Johnson’s absence while Josh Blackwell and Nick McCloud could step in for Gordon. Rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite should get looks in place of Edwards.

Chicago will be without running back Roschon Johnson, which means they’ll have two, D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai, playing Monday. Wide receiver D.J. Moore could also get a few snaps out of the backfield.

The Bears will also miss quarterback Case Keenum, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie and rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

The Vikings will play without safety Harrison Smith, quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Zavier Scott, center Joe Huber, tackle Christian Darrisaw and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.