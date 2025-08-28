Shaw Local

Bears

Chicago Bears place Austin Booker on IR, bring back Devin Duvernay, Scott Daly

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during their preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field in Chicago.

By Michal Dwojak

The Chicago Bears made a flurry of moves to their roster Thursday afternoon.

The team placed second-year defensive end Austin Booker on the reserve/injured list. He’ll miss at least the first four games of the season because of the designation. Booker had been off the field for over a week after he suffered a knee injury on a special teams play in the Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Booker had a strong start to his second preseason as the Bears wanted to see whether last year’s fifth-round pick could take a big step this season. He was a major disruptor in the two preseason games he played, with four sacks and one forced fumble.

The Bears also brought back Devin Duvernay and long snapper Scott Daly to the active roster after they released both players Wednesday. Duvernay is expected to be the Bears’ top punt returner, while Daly played in 17 games last season in Chicago.

The team waived linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to make room on the active roster. The Bears also signed tight end Nikola Kalinic, cornerback Dontae Manning and safety Gervarrius Owens to the practice squad. They released long snapper Luke Elkin and cornerback Mekhi Garner from the practice squad.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter. He previously covered the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. Michal previously served as the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.