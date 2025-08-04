Bears training camp update: How Dayo Odeyingbo can help elevate team’s pass rush

For the first time in his NFL career, everything seems lined up for Dayo Odeyingbo to succeed. At least that’s how Odeyingbo feels.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles signed Odeyingbo during the offseason based on his talent and who Poles projected Odeyingbo could become. Now, Odeyingbo feels he’s in a spot to become the best version of himself.

“That’s the way I prepared this offseason,” Odeyingbo told reporters at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Monday. “That’s the way I feel. I feel like I’m in the best position and shape that I’ve been in to play, so I’m excited about this year and excited about what I can bring.”

Odeyingbo hasn’t always had that chance to put his best foot forward. He delayed the start of his NFL career when he tore his Achilles tendon while preparing for the 2021 draft. The Indianapolis Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round that year, and he played in 10 games, playing 27% of the defensive snaps.

However, Odeyingbo started reaching more of his potential over the past three seasons as he earned more of a role in the Colts’ pass rush. He appeared in all the games Indianapolis played last year, starting in 14 games.

The Bears are hoping more blitzing opportunities will help Odeyingbo reach his full potential. The Colts blitzed 17.5% of the snaps last season, which ranked third-lowest in the league. Odeyingbo made the most of his chances, leading the team with 17 quarterback hits last season and finishing sixth with three sacks.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has shown during training camp that he’ll be aggressive with his blitzing, which Odeyingbo called his favorite part of the defense.

Dayo Odeyingbo Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) runs off the field during a game against the New York Jets last season in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

“Just the aggressiveness of it, being able to affect the run and pass in different ways with different looks,” Odeyingbo said. “It definitely makes it tougher on the offense. I think that’s shown.”

Allen also has shown early in camp how he’ll take advantage of Odeyingbo’s 6-foot-6, 286-pound frame and versatility by moving him around the line. The defense has different movement and stunts at the line to confuse opposing quarterbacks about who’s pressuring and who’s not.

So far, it’s worked for Odeyingbo at times. He came up with a big fourth-down stop at Sunday’s practice to end a drive against the first-team offense.

It’s what Allen liked about Odeyingbo when the Bears first brought him in over the spring.

“I think one of the things that he does exceptionally well is, I think he moves inside and passing downs and rushes really well from the interior,” Allen said in April. “I do think we have some options there, and certainly, that’s like one of the main points of pass rush. Everybody talks about these speed rushers off the edge, but really it’s about the interior pocket pressure that you have to have.”

The Bears will need Odeyingbo to perform at a high level to elevate a nonexistent pass rush from last season. The defense finished in the middle of the league with 40 sacks last season, as the Bears couldn’t find a way to support defensive end Montez Sweat.

Poles also brought in veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during free agency and selected tackle Shemar Turner in the second round of this year’s draft to boost the line. Those additions should benefit Odeyingbo from the attention they’ll get and vice versa.

The Bears are set to host a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Friday at Halas Hall before hosting their preseason opener Sunday. Allen and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson will get an early glimpse of how much of an impact Odeyingbo can make, and he’s ready for the opportunity.

“They can be a little chippy, they can be intense,” Odeyingbo said. “You’re kind of defending your home turf, especially in this situation. They can be a little chippy. Everybody is excited to get to go against someone else and someone you’re not trying to look out for because it’s not your teammate.”

Practice notes

The Bears held a walkthrough Monday after two straight heavy practices Saturday and Sunday. They’ll return to the practice field Tuesday before a scheduled off day for the players Wednesday.

They’ll practice against themselves Thursday before hosting the Dolphins for practice Friday. There will be an off day Saturday before Sunday’s game at noon at Soldier Field.