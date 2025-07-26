Bears training camp update: How Rome Odunze can help Caleb Williams in their second year together

For over a year, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have come together to serve as symbols for the Bears future.

Their fates instantly united from the moment they entered the NFL last year when the Bears selected the quarterback-wide receiver duo in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft. They learned how to professionally play together and experienced the highs and lows of life in the NFL during a 5-12 season.

A year later, Williams and Odunze will need to rely on each other once again as the two try to learn new head coach Ben Johnson’s system and try to take major steps in their respective careers.

“A year under our belt definitely helps us continue to build that [bond],” Odunze said Saturday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “With the new offense, learning it together and having the knowledge of playing in the NFL season and having those games and then putting that into this offense and building the connection that way I think is great too and not just being like two rookies just kind of figuring it out. We kind of have a little bit to base it off of now.”

Despite the connection off the field, the duo didn’t always seem to have a strong bond on it during their rookie seasons. Odunze often got lost in the shuffle behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen when Williams felt pressure and tried to get the ball out of his hands. He finished third on the team in receiving yards (734), targets (101) and receptions (54).

The duo have tried to correct that in their work together this offseason. But learning Johnson’s offense has been a work in progress in the first four days of training camp.

Williams has missed Odunze on some targets in both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills during camp. But the two have also connected in the end zone a few times in both red zone and two-minute drills.

Although it hasn’t always looked right, Johnson has been happy with how the offense has grown over the first few days of camp compared to practices from the spring.

“Our guys, man, they’re learning,” Johnson said. “We’re not making the same mistake twice. That goes for the guy that’s getting the rep and that goes for the guys not getting the rep. They’re learning from everything. We’re not frustrated whatsoever.”

Bears Camp Football Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) practices Saturday in Lake Forest, Ill. (David Banks/AP)

Odunze told reporters Saturday that he’s not sure how to assess how comfortable he is with the offense just yet. Up to what’s been installed, Odunze feels comfortable with what his ability to retain and execute what is called.

Whatever the calls are, Odunze figures to be more of a target this year in more ways than one. Johnson’s offense in Detroit moved players around and used their talents in different ways. That’s transitioned to Chicago, where Odunze and the other wide receivers have learned different wide receiver spots in order to be ready wherever they need to be.

“It’s an expectation that we need to know everything going on on the field,” Odunze said. “So when it comes to concepts, we learn all different positions, we need to be very alert of those things and have the knowledge because you never know what position you need to play. You need to be very versatile in that sense. So we’re very trained.”

If Williams can find success in Johnson’s offense, Odunze will likely play a large role in it. Odunze should receive more targets in Johnson’s offense with Allen likely not to return to Chicago.

But Odunze wasn’t worried about being Williams’ go-to target this season. If his number’s called with Williams’ again, he’ll be ready.

“I want to get the ball as early and as often as I can,” Odunze said. “As a wide receiver and a playmaker, I feel like I have the ability to make this offense move and have explosive plays. I want the ball on every play. But I play my role within the offense. [Williams is] a great quarterback who’s going to be versatile with his weapons, as well as [Johnson] and the offensive staff to get the ball around. So of course I want to be that No. 1 guy for him and go kill it, be that duo, but we have a bunch of playmakers on the field that’s going to do a good job this year.”

Practice notes

The Bears offense showed some progress Saturday as it worked on third-down situations. The biggest sign of hope came during the final drill of the day.

Williams and the first team offense faced a two-minute drill near midfield looking to add more points before the end of the first half. He completed a couple passes to D’Andre Swift to move down the field before eventually finding Odunze for a short touchdown on a fade route.

“It was just an up-and-down play, kind of quick, one-on-on man out there,” Odunze said. “[Williams] gave me a shot, I was able to execute the ball. Obviously need to continue to build that and have that as a weapon in our offense, something that I did a lot in college as well. So just building that connection, which I think we’ll show this year.”

Williams also completed a few nice passes during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills and also missed some throws during blitzing scenerios.

Undrafted free agent running back Deion Hankins made an impressive catch on a pass from Case Keenum during 11-on-11s.

Taking attendance, injury update

The Bears had two offensive linemen leave practice Saturday with apparent injuries. Left tackle Kiran Amegadjie walked back to the team facilities during 11-on-11 drills and center Doug Kramer also left during the final session of the day.

The team will have an off day Sunday before returning to practice Monday. Johnson spoke with reporters before practice and is next scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III (soft-tissue injury) and rookie cornerback Zah Frazier (personal) missed their fourth practice of camp while rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner (ankle) missed his third straight practice.

Johnson said Burden should “hopefully soon” get back on the field.

Left tackle Braxton Jones returned to the field after a planned day off Friday while right tackle Darnell Wright had a planned day off Saturday. Theo Benedet took snaps at right tackle with the first team.