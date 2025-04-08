Caleb Williams’ relationship with Ben Johnson will be critical. Here’s how the Bears plan to build it.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws on the run as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II applies pressure during a game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Williams will try to build a relationship with new Bears head coach Ben Johnson during voluntary offseason workouts starting this week. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears head coach Ben Johnson started setting his new team’s foundation Monday when players reported for voluntary offseason workouts at Halas Hall. He didn’t waste time when it came to building up arguably one of his most important relationships.

On Day 1, Johnson used his time with the quarterbacks to go over some expectations for the group and other things. On Day 2, Johnson flung open the quarterback room’s door and started quizzing them about what they talked about the first day.

The quarterbacks understood the message loud and clear. Johnson was ready to start challenging what he considers to be the most important position group in football.

“Everybody loves a challenge in this sport,” Caleb Williams said when he met with reporters Tuesday. “It’s one of the great things about this sport: Every day is a challenge. Today, we got our first one.”

There are likely many more to come over the next few months as Johnson builds a relationship with his starting quarterback.

In the month since the Bears hired Johnson in January, Johnson has praised Williams’ physical talent and potential. But Johnson also has warned that he’s going to consistently push Williams and the rest of the team this offseason after they underperformed during a 5-12 season last year.

Williams said he’s ready to be challenged. He told reporters that he felt an instant connection with Johnson like he did with his former college head coach, Lincoln Riley. Now Williams looks forward to building another one with his new head coach.

“Building that bond, him pushing me and us growing together for years to come,” Williams said. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait.”

Johnson became one of the top head coaching candidates over the past couple of offseasons partly because of how much he elevated Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s play. Goff put together some of his best statistics with Johnson as his offensive coordinator that led to a 36-15 record over three seasons.

Now Johnson will spend the next few months trying to untap Williams’ potential after the team drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.

Williams had an up-and-down rookie season during which he showed potential. He broke a couple of NFL and Bears rookie quarterback records and made a handful of eye-popping plays. But he also had his development stunted after his head coach and offensive coordinator were fired during the season.

Johnson will try his latest transformation by focusing on what he considers to be important facets of being a successful quarterback in the NFL.

“It’s as simple as the procedure, the huddle, breaking the huddle, using cadence, motion, shifts, all those things that can help attack a defense, that we feel like can take another here in Chicago,” Johnson said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “That will be the starting point, and we’ll look to build around him as well with the talent level and the rest of the support staff.”

Williams will use those principles as he prepares to play more under center in Johnson’s offense. Johnson has said he plans to have Williams play more under center to create more play-calling versatility.

Williams took a majority of his snaps out of the shotgun formation during his time in college and his rookie season with the Bears. Although the Bears won’t do too much on-the-field work during this month’s workouts, Williams believed he could set himself up for success.

“It’s working, getting up to the line, visualizing like getting up to the line, saying the cadence,” Williams said. “It’s being on the center, controlling those things, going over the routes, concepts and footwork in your head in the offseason, so when those times hit, it’s the fourth quarter, you can’t think about those things, you can’t focus on those things. It’s second nature, second habit.”

Those changes and challenges are things Williams hopes not only improve the Bears’ offense but also positively impact his career.

Williams said there’s a lot about football that he could learn from Johnson. He hoped to reach a comfortable level of calling the offense and acting like a coach on the field in four years like Goff did in Detroit.

But before he and Johnson get there, they need to build their relationship in the coming weeks.

“Obviously, we have to put in the work,” Williams said. “We can’t be too excited because the work hasn’t been done. But definitely excited for what’s to come and our future.”