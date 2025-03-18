Chicago Bears re-sign offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. to one-year contract

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson follows the block of Chicago Bears center Doug Kramer Jr. into the end zone for a touchdown during their game against the Los Angeles Rams this past season at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears re-signed Kramer to a one-year contract Tuesday. (Mark Busch)

The Bears announced that they re-signed offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Kramer, a Hinsdale Central alumnus whom the Bears drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, stays in Chicago after appearing in 16 games with the team last year. As a backup lineman, Kramer played 84 offensive snaps in 10 games for the Bears. Kramer came in as a backup at left guard and center last year.

Hinsdale's own is back for more



He also returns after a season where former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s and former head coach Matt Eberflus' use of him as a fullback caused some issues.

The first came in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders when quarterback Caleb Williams handed off the ball to Kramer near the goal line and the two fumbled the exchange. The Bears went on to lose the game on a last-second Hail Mary pass.

The second instance was in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. Kramer failed to report as eligible on a play where running back D’Andre Swift scored a touchdown. The penalty nullified the touchdown and the Bears settled for a field goal after failing to reach the end zone.

Kramer will continue his second stint with the Bears. He missed his rookie season with a foot injury in 2022 and then started 2023 on injured reserve with another injury. Kramer made his debut in Week 7 of that year.

The Bears waived him in November 2023 and the Arizona Cardinals claimed him a few days later, then released him later that month. The Bears signed him to the practice squad a few days later and then signed Kramer to a reserve/future contract in January 2024.

Kramer will likely stay in a backup role with the Bears this season after a few offseason additions. Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and also signed center Drew Dalman.

Chicago doesn’t have a fullback on the roster as of Tuesday.