Bears Insider Podcast Episode 396: What we learned at the NFL Combine

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
Bears Insider Podcast at the 2025 NFL Combine

Listen to "Episode 396: What did we learn from Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson at the NFL combine this week?" on Spreaker.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson spoke with members of the media at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss what they learned from the Bears this week.

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.