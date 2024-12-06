Bears Insider Podcast Episode 383: Bears prepare for 1st game with Thomas Brown as interim head coach

The Bears return to action with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This will be the first game with Thomas Brown as interim head coach after the team fired Matt Eberflus. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss what they expect from Brown’s Bears.

