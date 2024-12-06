Bears

Bears Insider Podcast Episode 383: Bears prepare for 1st game with Thomas Brown as interim head coach

By Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak
Listen to "Episode 383: Bears prepare for 1st game with Thomas Brown as interim head coach" on Spreaker.

The Bears return to action with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This will be the first game with Thomas Brown as interim head coach after the team fired Matt Eberflus. Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss what they expect from Brown’s Bears.

Sean Hammond

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.

Michal Dwojak

Michal Dwojak

Michal is a sports enterprise reporter for Shaw Local, covering the CCL/ESCC for Friday Night Drive and other prep sports for the Northwest Herald. He also is a Chicago Bears contributing writer. He previously was the sports editor for the Glenview Lantern, Northbook Tower and Malibu Surfside News.