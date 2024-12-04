Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift all sit out Wednesday

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore takes the ball down to the 2 yard-line against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – In their first practice since firing head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday, the Chicago Bears started off their week without several key playmakers on offense.

Star receivers DJ Moore (quad) and Keenan Allen (ankle), as well as starting running back D’Andre Swift (quad) all sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Allen injured his ankle late in last week’s game against the Detroit Lions. A Lions defender rolled up on his ankle and Allen exited the game for a little while before later returning.

Moore and Swift didn’t appear to exit the Thanksgiving Day game due to injuries. Nonetheless, they showed up on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s matchup with San Francisco on Sunday.

Bears Wednesday injury report:



DNP:

Keenan Allen (ankle)

Ryan Bates (concussion)

Elijah Hicks (ankle)

Roschon Johnson (concussion)

DJ Moore (quad)

D'Andre Swift (quad)



Limited:

Kevin Byard (shoulder)

Coleman Shelton (knee)

Darnell Wright (knee) — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) December 4, 2024

Additionally, lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) also sat out practice Wednesday. Hicks and Bates have both missed two consecutive games.

Additionally, Bears safety Kevin Byard (shoulder), center Coleman Shelton (knee) and right tackle Darnell Wright (knee) were limited participants on Wednesday.

Interim head coach Thomas Brown sounded optimistic about everybody on the injury report.

“We’ll obviously know more as the week goes on as far as these guys’ availability,” Brown said. “Everyone still has an opportunity to play, so we’ll just see as the week goes on.”