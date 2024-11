Bears Insider Podcast Episode 377: What happened against the Patriots? Is Matt Eberflus in trouble? (John Sahly)

Caleb Williams took nine sacks and the Bears failed to score a touchdown for the second week in a row. Is it time for the Bears to make a drastic move? Shaw Local’s Sean Hammond and Michal Dwojak discuss Sunday’s deflating effort at Soldier Field.

