Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates from State Farm Stadium

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sideline against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 27 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Chicago Bears return to action on Sunday with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his team will try to rebound from last week’s dramatic loss against the Washington Commanders.

This game will feature a matchup between Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Both won the Heisman Trophy while playing for coach Lincoln Riley and both went on to become the No. 1 overall draft pick (Murray in 2019; Williams in 2024).

Below is everything Bears fans need to know ahead of the game. Stay here all game long for live updates.

Will Tyrique Stevenson start this week?

Eberflus has not said publicly if there will be any repercussions for cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who didn’t appear to have his head in the game last week when Washington’s Hail Mary play began.

Is Stevenson’s gaffe enough to get the second-year corner benched? Eberflus refused to answer questions about it this week, while also noting that Stevenson had a great week of practice. Still, that doesn’t mean the Bears won’t sit Stevenson. Here’s how they could potentially handle it.

On Sunday morning, Fox analyst Jay Glazer reported that Stevenson will not be starting. According to Glazer, when Stevenson learned he would not start on Wednesday, he pulled himself out of practice.

Pressed yet again on Friday on if Stevenson would start, here’s what Eberflus said: “I’m not gonna talk about who’s gonna be starting there at that particular spot. Again, I’ve talked to Tyrique. He’s had a really good week of practice. He’s done well with refocusing in. And I appreciate his efforts moving into the next phase, which is Arizona.”

Latest injury news

The Bears have already ruled out left tackle Braxton Jones with a knee injury. Additionally, rookie Kiran Amegadjie – who stepped in for Jones last week at left tackle – has been ruled out with a calf injury.

So the Bears are down to option No. 3 at left tackle. The team activated fourth-year tackle Larry Borom off injured reserve on Saturday. Borom is expected to start Sunday’s game at left tackle. Borom has not played this season. He injured his ankle in the preseason finale and has been on IR for the first eight weeks. He did, however, return to practice last week, so he has had two full weeks of practice to get back into game shape.

Safety Jaquan Brisker will miss his third consecutive game with a concussion. Elijah Hicks is expected to start in place of Brisker.

Several players are questionable to play Sunday. Notably, cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), defensive end Montez Sweat (shin) and left guard Teven Jenkins (knee) are questionable.

What to expect from the Cardinals

Murray has the Cardinals offense rolling. Arizona can score points, although the Bears defense will be one of the toughest opponents it has faced this season. The bigger problem for the Cardinals is the defense. Arizona is one of the worst defenses in the league. That could be good news for Williams and the Bears.

Here are the top five storylines to watch in this Week 9 matchup.

How can the Bears rebound after last week’s Hail Mary loss? This is the type of week that tests teams. Can Eberflus rally his team through a difficult week?

Silvy believes this Bears team deserves better than what Eberflus has to offer. Read his full weekly column here.

What did I miss this week?

Here’s what else was happening at Halas Hall this week.

