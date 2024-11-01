Chicago Bears injury report: LT Braxton Jones will not play vs. Arizona Cardinals

Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones injured his knee in a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones is dealing with a knee injury he suffered last week against the Washington Commanders.

Jones did not practice this week and will not play Sunday. Rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie, who filled in for Jones after he exited the game against the Commanders, has also been ruled out with a calf injury.

With both those tackles out, the Bears are likely to start Larry Borom at left tackle this week. Borom is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he has been a full participant in practice all week. Borom technically remains on injured reserve and will have to be activated to the 53-man roster before he can play.

“Every week you’ve got to prepare like [a starter],” Borom said. “So definitely if my number’s called, be ready.”

Borom injured his ankle in August and has been back at practice for two weeks now.

“We feel really good about that,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Larry’s done a good job in there.”

Additionally, safety Jaquan Brisker will miss his third consecutive game due to a concussion. The Bears ruled him out of Sunday’s game. Brisker suffered a concussion on Oct. 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

The following players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game: defensive end Montez Sweat (shin), interior lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder), cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and guard Teven Jenkins (knee).

Eberflus is optimistic that Sweat could be back.

“Montez is just giving him another day of rest [on Friday],” Eberflus said. “And we’ll see where it goes through the next 48 hours.”

Gordon injured his hamstring in Week 6 in London and sat out the Week 8 game against Washington. Sweat and Jenkins both suffered injuries last week against the Commanders. If Jenkins is unable to play, the Bears could be without two starters on the offensive line.