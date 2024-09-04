Chicago Bears injury report: Keenan Allen, Montez Sweat limited Wednesday

Keenan Allen Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen warms up during a minicam practice on June 5 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears enter a Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans with a relatively clean bill of health. Everybody on the 53-man roster participated in practice in some capacity on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall marked the first time since last season that the team was required to release an injury report.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder), running back Roschon Johnson (toe), defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive end Montez Sweat (toe) were all limited participants in practice Wednesday.

Nobody else was mentioned on the initial injury report. Safety Kevin Byard had been dealing with an undisclosed injury but has been back at practice this week.

Allen is one of the exciting new additions that the team has made on offense. Asked about his injury Wednesday at Halas Hall, Allen said he was taking it “day by day,” but provided no further details.

Bates, who the Bears traded for in March, began camp as the front runner to win the starting center job. Since Bates injured his shoulder several weeks ago, that job has belonged to Coleman Shelton. Bates is currently listed as a backup guard on the team’s official depth chart.

Sweat missed some time during training camp, but it’s unclear what the extent of his toe injury is.

“[We were] much healthier throughout the course of training camp,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said.

As for their opponent, the Tennessee Titans listed three players on their initial injury report. Safety Jamal Adams (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) were limited participants.

The Bears and Titans square off at noon Sunday from Soldier Field in Chicago.