Chicago Bears training camp news: Are the Bears still looking for defensive end help?

LAKE FOREST – The expectations are there, even if Montez Sweat doesn’t feel them. The Chicago Bears Pro Bowl defensive end is just one of 11 players for the defense, but he’s going to have an outsized weight on his shoulders.

Bears fans are well aware that the defense played significantly better after general manager Ryan Poles traded for Sweat at the Oct. 31 trade deadline last year. The Bears improved in pretty much every statistical category after they acquired Sweat.

And he remains the marquee pass rusher on this roster. He had six sacks in nine games last year (plus six and a half when he was with Washington) and the Bears certainly anticipate him being the type of player who can rack up double-digit sacks over the course of a full season.

Still, Sweat isn’t putting any extra pressure on himself.

“[There’s] still 11 guys out there,” Sweat said. “Everybody has to do their job to a high ability for us to keep moving forward.”

As it stands now, DeMarcus Walker is the other starting defensive end opposite Sweat. Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter are expected to start at the defensive tackle positions.

The Bears could still be in the market to add another veteran defensive end, but it’s unclear how likely that is. Last year, the Bears signed veteran Yannick Ngakoue in early August. Ngakoue had four sacks in 13 games for the Bears last season before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Ngakoue is a free agent once again and he remains unsigned. He has posted several videos on social media indicating that his ankle is fully healthy. Last year, the Bears signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal. The Bears currently have about $21 million in salary cap space remaining for the 2024 season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Poles and the front office is looking at all options.

“They’re looking at all the players and they’re looking at every roster now for what we might do after the cutdown and all that,” Eberflus said. “He’s been working tirelessly with his crew and he’s got a handle on all that.”

Walker, the projected starter for now, had three and a half sacks last season. He’s a good leader and a solid rotational player, but the Bears didn’t find a ton of success when he was in the starting lineup before the Sweat trade.

Sweat is certain to see a fair amount of double teams this season. That will happen when a player is coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

“That’s just a part of the league and being a good pass rusher,” Sweat said. “I’ve been getting chipped, double teamed, slides, even since I was in Washington. So, you just kind of have a pass rush plan and move forward.”

The Bears have also watched the emergence of rookie fifth-round pick Austin Booker throughout the preseason. Booker shows a lot of promise. The question is if he’s quite ready yet for a starring role.

Tuesday’s practice highlights

Tuesday’s practice at Halas Hall featured the biggest scuffle of camp so far. It all started when Dexter, the second-year defensive tackle, lit up reserve running back Ian Wheeler. Dexter hit Wheeler too hard and sent the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back flying. Wheeler’s offensive teammates didn’t take kindly to that.

Some pushing and shoving ensued. The coaches broke it up pretty quickly. The next play, however, proved that it wasn’t over yet. Running back Velus Jones Jr. took a hard hit and the scuffle resumed again, a bit more intense this time.

Tight end Cole Kmet appeared to be quite heated. Walker somehow wound up with his helmet knocked off. Calling it a fight might’ve been too extreme but it was definitely a scuffle. It was the most aggressive moment of camp so far.

Elsewhere, Keenan Allen was everywhere during practice Tuesday. Allen caught a bunch of passes and was quite active in the short and intermediate areas.

Tight end Gerald Everett made the best play of the day with a remarkable catch in the end zone. Caleb Williams looked his way and lofted the ball where only Everett could catch it. Despite mistiming his jump slightly, Everett caught the ball and tapped both feet in bounds for a touchdown. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was the nearest defender.

Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham were watching the replay with one of the “Hard Knocks” cameramen and confirmed it was a touchdown.

Injury updates

Starting safety Kevin Byard has now missed two days of practice with a soft tissue injury. Other players sitting out Tuesday included cornerback Jaylon Jones, cornerback Leon Jones, long snapper Patrick Scales, defensive end Jacob Martin, lineman Theo Benedet, lineman Ryan Bates and receiver Collin Johnson.