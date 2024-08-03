Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael inducted into Hall of Fame on emotional day

Misty McMichael, wife of former NFL player Steve McMichael, left, unveils his bust during an induction ceremony from their home, on the video screen at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard/AP)

There weren’t too many dry eyes in the football world when Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael saw his Hall of Fame bust on Saturday.

The 66-year-old McMichael was home in Homer Glen with friends, family and teammates on Saturday as the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Canton, Ohio.

McMichael’s wife Misty McMichael helped reveal her husband’s bust while Steve watched from his bed. Steve McMichael revealed in 2021 that he was battling ALS. Confined to his bed now, McMichael could not attend the ceremony, so his friends and family brought the ceremony to him.

McMichael’s gold bust included his trademark wavy hair. In his bed, McMichael wore his Hall of Fame gold jacket.

“You look great,” Misty McMichael said. “The jacket fits you nice.”

Hall of Famer Richard Dent, who played with McMichael on the 1985 Bears, had a message for McMichael. Also surrounding the bed were teammates Mike Singletary and Jimbo Covert.

“Steve you are here with all your world champion brothers,” Dent said. “Back in Canton, we have 378 brothers that’s looking for you. You’re on a team that you can never be cut from, you never can be released from. When you die on this team, you will still be on it. Welcome home, Steve.”

An incredible moment for Steve McMichael, who is bravely battling ALS. ❤️🙏 #PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/CTiHd2NG6T — NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2024

Back in Canton, Walter Payton’s son Jarrett Payton introduced McMichael. In a video, McMichael’s sister Kathy shared a short speech she helped her brother write.

McMichael said he played in front of “the best fans in the world and the best city to play football in. I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down.”

McMichael was one of three former Bears inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with legendary return man Devin Hester and defensive end Julius Peppers.

McMichael totaled 95 sacks over a 15-year career, including 92.5 as a member of the Bears. He was an All-Pro defensive tackle for the Super Bowl XX champion Bears during the 1985 season. He played for the Bears from 1981-93 and earned five All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl appearances.

Steve McMichael FILE - Chicago Bears nine-time Pro Bowler Mike Singletary (50) gets a bear hug from teammate Steve McMichael (76) prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Chicago, Dec. 13, 1992. McMichael will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/David Boe, File) (David Boe/AP)

Hester became the first player in the Hall of Fame who was primarily known for returning kicks. He had 20 total return touchdowns, including a record 14 punt return touchdowns.

During his speech, he noted that he might be the first, but he shouldn’t be the last. He said he hopes the Hall of Fame will consider more return specialists.

Hester chose his mother, Juanita Brown, to introduce him ahead of his Hall of Fame speech.

“She sacrificed everything to take care of us, even if it meant bouncing a check from time to time,” Hester said during his speech. “She never missed a sporting event, even if sometimes she missed the first quarter. Mom, all the hard praying and fasting you did were well worth it because I can honestly say ... your son is in the Hall of Fame.”

Finally, Peppers was best known for his years playing with the Carolina Panthers, but he spent four seasons playing for the Chicago Bears.

He recorded 37.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 64 games with the Bears from 2010-13. His addition was a big reason the Bears won 11 games and reached the NFC championship game during the 2010 season.