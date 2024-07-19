Chicago Bears notes: QB Caleb Williams expected to play ‘45 to 55′ reps in preseason

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams works with a coach during rookie minicamp in May at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expects his rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to play just under a full game’s worth of reps during preseason action this summer.

Bears veteran players reported for training camp Friday at Halas Hall. Williams and the rookies have already been at the training facility for several days. Asked how much Williams would play during the preseason, Eberflus referenced what other teams did last year with rookies like CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson.

“[We] haven’t made any decisions, but we certainly want to get him some reps,” Eberflus said. “I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps, in terms of those guys. We’re looking right in that range. We’ll see, but again, it’s always week to week because you have to see what the health of your [offensive] line is and where everybody is.”

Last year, NFL teams averaged around 63 offensive snaps a game. So even just 45 snaps would be a sizable portion. During the preseason last year, quarterback Justin Fields played only 20 snaps. Fields, though, wasn’t a rookie.

Williams, who signed his four-year, $39 million rookie contract this week, noted that any and all reps are valuable. Still, the preseason is no time to risk injury.

“We do have the understanding that, you know, it’s preseason and things are going to be a little different play-wise, offensively and defensively,” Williams said. “So practice here is just as valuable as those moments.”

The Bears have an extra preseason game this year. They will take on the Houston Texans at the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. That game is in addition to the usual three-game preseason slate.

If the Bears do give Williams about 55 snaps of preseason action, that’s only about 12 or 13 snaps in each of the four preseason games. The Bears might want to see the QB get into a rhythm, too, so it’s possible he’ll play two or three series in one game and sit out another.

Everett, Amegadjie sidelined by injuries

Kiran Amegadjie Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie watches during rookie minicamp on May 10 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Veteran tight end Gerald Everett and rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie will begin training camp on the non-football injury list.

Amegadjie, a third-round draft pick, is still dealing with a quad injury he suffered last season while playing at Yale. The injury required surgery. Amegadjie did not participate in OTAs or minicamp this spring.

“He has done an outstanding job this offseason working and rehabbing,” Poles said of Amegadjie. “We love his work ethic. That’s one of the reasons why he’s here. He’s progressing. Everything is positive, but I don’t have a specific timetable now.”

Everett did participate in OTAs and minicamp. He likely suffered an injury over the last month while away from the team. The Bears did not say what Everett’s injury is.

The team signed Everett to a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency.

Additionally, undrafted rookie defensive end Jamree Kromah briefly went on the physically unable to perform list this week but was cleared to return to action Friday. Kromah has a finger injury.

Bears not done at defensive end?

Former Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue remains a free agent. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr/AP)

Speaking to members of the media on Friday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged – without being prompted – that defensive end might be a position where his team is still looking to add talent.

“I don’t really see it as a defensive end problem,” Poles said. “Our mindset’s always: How can we make a position group the best we can possibly make it and as deep as we possibly can make it.”

As of now, the Bears starters at defensive end are Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker. They also have Jacob Martin, Dominique Robinson, Austin Booker and Khalid Kareem as backups, among others. Sweat is going to be in the starting lineup no matter what. Walker had only 3 ½ sacks in 17 games last season. He might be better suited as a rotational piece.

I don’t really see it as a defensive end problem. Our mindset’s always: How can we make a position group the best we can possibly make it and as deep as we possibly can make it.” — Ryan Poles, Bears general manager

Last year, the Bears signed pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in early August. They could be looking to make a similar late addition this year. Ngakoue also happens to still be on the free agent market.

Ngakoue had four sacks in 13 games for the Bears before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in December. His ankle required surgery, but according to his social media pages he’s now healthy.

“Evaluation-wise, I think once we got Montez, you saw the sack rate go up for really everybody, so I think it enhanced everyone,” Poles said. “But [I] really enjoyed our time with [Ngakoue]. Thought he did a nice job. Brought some leadership, so it’s positive.”