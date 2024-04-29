Who are the Chicago Bears’ 2024 undrafted rookie free agents

Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. plays around the line of scrimmage during a game against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23 in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The 2024 NFL draft is in the books. The Bears selected five players over the weekend, including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

The organization didn’t make a ton of selections, but general manager Ryan Poles was pretty happy with the quality of additions his team made. For a full list of all the Bears’ 2024 draft picks, click here. And with the Bears apparently on the rise, it’s going to be harder and harder for rookies to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

That won’t stop the Bears’ undrafted rookie free agents from trying. The Bears, remember, found backup quarterback Tyson Bagent off the undrafted pile last year. Teams frequently find diamonds in the rough after the draft.

Here’s a look at the undrafted rookie free agents who the Bears are reportedly signing:

Brenden Bates, TE, Kentucky

Brenden Bates (6-4, 246) appeared in 58 games for the Wildcats over six seasons. He caught 26 passes, including two that went for touchdowns, during his college career. He primarily served as a blocking tight end, but when he did catch the ball he averaged 10.5 yards per catch. Bates grew up in Ohio. Both his parents were Division I athletes in college.

Theo Benedet, OT, British Columbia

Canadian lineman Theo Benedet (6-7, 305) was born in Toronto but grew up in Vancouver. At the University of British Columbia, he appeared in 37 games over four seasons. His long frame will excite coaches, and the Bears certainly made him a priority. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Benedet’s deal includes $100,000 in guaranteed money, a sizable amount for an undrafted rookie.

Carl Jones Jr., LB, UCLA

UCLA linebacker Carl Jones Jr. (5-11, 219) totaled 39 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins last season. He also had two sacks and one fumble recovery. Jones isn’t the biggest linebacker, but he made a name for himself on special teams at UCLA. He had one career interception. Jones grew up in Bakersfield, California.

Leon Jones, CB, Arkansas State

In three years at Arkansas State, Leon Jones (6-1, 195) appeared in 32 games. In those 32 games, he had 63 total tackles, 21 passes defended, two tackles for loss and one interception. Jones grew up in Mississippi and played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College prior to Arkansas State.

Jamree Kromah, DE, James Madison

Jamree Kromah (6-3, 275) was an All-Sun Belt performer in 2023. He played two seasons at James Madison after transferring from Rutgers. Last season, he totaled 11 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss for a James Madison team that went 11-2. Kromah grew up in Maryland and majored in cyber intelligence.

Keith Randolph, DT, Illinois

Keith Randolph (6-3, 296) will provide the defensive line with an athletic defensive tackle. He was a team captain with the Illini in 2023, playing alongside Washington Commanders’ second-round pick Johnny Newton. He’s a great all-around athlete, too. Randolph helped Belleville West win back-to-back IHSA basketball state championships as a junior and senior in high school. Over the past three seasons at Illinois, Randolph totaled 10 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky

Austin Reed, a Florida native, played at Southern Illinois and Western Florida before landing with the Hilltoppers for his final two college seasons. He threw for 4,744 yards with 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, leading FBS football in passing yards. Last season, Reed totaled 3,340 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This came after winning a Division II national championship at Western Florida in 2019. Reed (6-1, 220) will bring competition to the back end of the Bears’ quarterback room.

Reddy Steward, CB, Troy

Reddy Steward (5-10, 184) was a ballhawk throughout his career at Troy. He totaled nine interceptions over five seasons and scored three touchdowns off interceptions. Additionally, he totaled 42 passes defended, including 29 over just the past two seasons. The Alabama native twice earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Ian Wheeler, RB/KR, Howard

Ian Wheeler (5-10, 203) was second-team All-MEAC as a return specialist last season. As a running back, he never took on the lead back duties for Howard, but he did total 443 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 carries in 2021 [all career highs]. He was, however, a dangerous return man. He totaled three kickoff return touchdowns during his career and averaged 29.1 yards per kick return during the 2023 season.

Rookie minicamp tryouts

The following players have earned invites to rookie minicamp, per reports: