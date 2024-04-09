Analyzing potential trade down partners for Chicago Bears’ No. 9 draft pick

Ryan Poles Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

At this point, it would be a shock if the Bears traded down from the No. 1 overall draft pick, like they did a year ago. Trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers signaled that general manager Ryan Poles is ready to go all-in on a rookie quarterback. The most likely candidate appears to be USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

But when it comes to trading down in the draft, Poles has been fairly aggressive during his first two years at the helm. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see the Bears trade down from their other first-round pick at No. 9 overall.

The Bears currently have only four selections in the 2024 draft. Three of those are inside the top 100 picks. Having two inside the top 10 still makes this a really strong collection of picks. In fact, Tankathon.com’s analysis gives the Bears the third-highest total draft pick value among 32 NFL teams, despite having only four picks.

If the Bears do want to acquire more picks, though, trading down from No. 9 would be an opportunity to do so. So who might be looking to move up? Here’s a look at several teams that could be potential trade partners.

The QB seekers: Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)

There’s a collection of teams that could be willing to move up if the right quarterback is available. The Vikings acquired a second first-round pick last month, possibly with the idea of trying to move into the top five to select a quarterback.

The ideal scenario for a Bears trade back would be if a quarterback drops. Teams are always willing to overspend for a QB. If the Vikings don’t find a trade partner for their two first-round picks (No. 11 and No. 23) and the right quarterback – perhaps JJ McCarthy – remains on the board at No. 9, the Bears could become sellers.

The Vikings (11th), Broncos (12th) and Raiders (13th) all need a quarterback plan for the future. In this scenario, they would probably all be scratching and clawing to jump in front of each other. Looking at draft value charts, trading back two spots from No. 9 to No. 11 would probably net a fourth-round pick, while moving from No. 9 to No. 13 could net a third-round pick. But if multiple teams are bidding, the Bears might be able to milk more out of a deal.

The following trade scenarios are based largely on what the charts suggest, but things change when there’s a bidding war. This should be where the discussion starts for the Bears with each potential trade partner.

Potential trade (with MIN): No. 9 in exchange for No. 11, No. 108 (fourth round) and No. 167 (sixth round).

Potential trade (with DEN): No. 9 in exchange for No. 12, No. 121 (fourth round), No. 145 (fifth round) and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Potential trade (with LV): No. 9 in exchange for No. 13, No. 77 (third round) and No. 229 (seventh round).

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants on Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger/AP)

The Eagles have one glaring hole on their roster and it comes at cornerback. The organization hasn’t drafted a cornerback in the first round since 2002. The Eagles don’t currently have a nickel corner and their starting outside corners are both in their 30s.

In a draft where as many as the first seven or eight picks could all be offensive players, the Bears are in a prime spot to capitalize if a team wants to move up for a cornerback or an edge rusher. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is quite aggressive and the Eagles have eight total picks in this year’s draft.

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 9 to Philadelphia in exchange for No. 22, No. 50 (second round), No. 120 (fourth round) and a 2025 third-round pick.

Buffalo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets outside of the Chicago Bears defense for a touchdown during a game on Dec. 24, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Many NFL observers are speculating about just how badly the Bears want one of the top three receivers in this draft – Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze. But it’s worth entertaining an alternate scenario. If one of those receivers is available at No. 9, the Bears could potentially flip the No. 9 pick for a hefty return.

After trading Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s receiving group currently boasts a starting lineup of Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins. The Bills need an upgrade at wide receiver. For a team with essentially zero salary cap space, draft picks are pretty valuable. But the Bills have 10 of them this year and eight next year. If they want to move up, they’ll have the ability to.

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 9 and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for No. 28, No. 60 (second round) and a 2025 first-round pick.

Jacksonville

Sticking with the wide receiver theme here, Calvin Ridley left the Jaguars for the Titans in free agency. The Jaguars added former Bills receiver Gabe Davis in free agency and currently have a starting lineup with Davis, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones (who is coming off a knee injury) at receiver. It feels likely that they’ll try to add another receiver. Much like the scenario outlined above with Buffalo, if the Bears are looking to move back, the Jaguars could be a team looking to move up for a receiver.

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 9 and a 2025 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for No. 17 and No. 48 (second round).