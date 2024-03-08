Linebacker Jack Sanborn receives Chicago Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn tries to tackle Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford on a kickoff return during a game Dec. 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn is this year’s recipient of the Chicago Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award. The award is presented to one player on all 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

The award is voted on by the players. The recipient is someone who served as an inspiration in the locker room, who showed professionalism and dedication and who is considered a community role model. Sanborn will receive the award during a March 12 banquet.

Sanborn, a Lake Zurich native, had a breakout rookie season in 2022 after going undrafted in the 2022 draft. He took on a starting role after the Bears traded away linebacker Roquan Smith at the trade deadline in 2022. A year later, Sanborn continued to be a key contributor on defense and on special teams, even though the Bears made some significant additions at the linebacker position in free agency.

Sanborn played in all 17 games in 2023, making 10 starts. He totaled 65 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended and one interception.

The award is named after longtime Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block, who was a pioneer in the athletic training field. Block and his wife dedicated their lives to helping children in distress as foster parents and advisers.