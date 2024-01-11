Here’s who is interviewing for vacant Chicago Bears coordinator positions

The Bears have decided to keep Matt Eberflus as their head coach in 2024. They will, however, need to hire both a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

The offensive coordinator job in particular will be a monumental decision for Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears defense, guided by Eberflus, played well this season. The offense, however, lagged behind.

Eberflus and Poles said they are focused on finding a coordinator who is adaptable. Eberflus said he’s not looking for any one scheme in particular. He wants a coordinator who will put his players in the best position to succeed. Poles echoed that sentiment.

“The ability to be adaptable to the talent that you have is critical,” Poles said. “There were some teams that actually got better with a lot of changes. If you don’t have the ability to adapt and adjust to the talent that you have at that position, it makes it really hard. So that’s going to be a part of our process.”

As for defensive coordinator, whoever the Bears hire will have to be familiar with the Bears’ 4-3 defensive scheme. Eberflus might still call the plays for the defense, which could limit the pool of potential coaches who would be interested.

Here’s what we know about who is interviewing for both positions, according to national reports. It’s important to note that in-person interviews with coaches currently employed by other teams cannot occur until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Offensive coordinator

The Bears requested an interview with Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, per the NFL Network. Waldron has been the offensive coordinator in Seattle since 2021. He spent five years prior to that working with Sean McVay in Washington and Los Angeles. With Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stepping down, the Seahawks coaches have all become available. Waldron coached quarterback Geno Smith to a resurgent season in 2022.

Defensive coordinator

So far, there have not been any reports of interview requests with candidates from other teams. Given that Eberflus could still call the plays for his defense, the Bears will likely consider internal candidates. Safeties coach Andre Curtis, cornerbacks coach/defensive passing game coordinator Jon Hoke and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi seem likely to be internal candidates. Of those three, Borgonzi has worked with Eberflus the longest, dating back to 2011 with the Dallas Cowboys.

What about GM positions elsewhere?

Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is a finalist for the Washington Commanders’ general manager job. According to the NFL Network, Cunningham and San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters are among the finalists who will conduct second interviews with Josh Harris, the Commanders’ new owner.

If Cunningham, who is Black, is hired as the primary football executive at another team, the Bears would earn compensatory third-round draft picks in each of the next two drafts, per the league’s rules that reward teams for developing minority coaches and front office personnel.

Cunningham interviewed for GM positions last year, too, and reportedly turned down an offer to become the Arizona Cardinals’ general manager.

In addition to Cunningham, Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King is interviewing for the Los Angeles Chargers’ open GM position, per ESPN. This is King’s first reported interview for a GM position.

King is not a minority and would not net the Bears any future draft picks. King has been with the Bears since 2015 and worked his way up as a scout.

“Trying to steal my guy [Cunningham],” Poles said this week. “Now I got another one they’re after [King]. ... I’m extremely proud because part of my own deal is that I want to produce as many – as I’m sure [Eberflus] does with head coaches – I want to produce as many GMs in this league as possible. I think that’s a big thing. So I’m proud of them.”