Chicago Bears injury report: Lucas Patrick returns to practice; Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet remain out

LAKE FOREST – Bears center Lucas Patrick returned to practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. On their injury report, the Bears listed Patrick as a limited participant due to a knee injury.

A return to practice is a positive sign for Patrick, who has started 14 of 15 games at center this season. Dan Feeney is listed as the backup center if Patrick is unavailable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The Bears also have center Doug Kramer on the practice squad.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) and tight end Cole Kmet (knee) both sat out practice on Thursday. Kmet injured his knee midway through a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He had been in the midst of a career game, totaling a career-high 107 receiving yards in the first half alone. Mooney reported concussion-like symptoms on Monday morning after Sunday’s game.

If Mooney and Kmet are both unavailable on Sunday, the Bears will be without two of their top three pass catchers. Leading receiver DJ Moore, who tweaked his ankle Sunday, is not listed on this week’s injury report.

In positive injury news, left guard Teven Jenkins (concussion) was once again a full participant in practice. Jenkins has returned to full participation this week but remains in the concussion protocol. He will have to be cleared by the medical staff before he can return to game action, but his participation in practice is a positive sign.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) sat out practice Thursday. Linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) were full participants.