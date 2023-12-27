Chicago Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins returns to practice; Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney sit out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney looks to pick up yardage after a wide receiver screen during their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

LAKE FOREST – Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins remains in concussion protocol but did return to practice and was a full participant on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Jenkins will likely practice another day or two before he can be cleared to return to action. A return to practice, though, appears to be a step in the right direction toward playing Sunday against Atlanta at Soldier Field.

On Monday, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney self-reported concussion symptoms following Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mooney is now in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

Bears center Lucas Patrick (knee) did not practice Wednesday either. Patrick has started 14 of 15 games at center this season. The Bears list veteran Dan Feeney as the backup center on the depth chart. They also have second-year center Doug Kramer on the practice squad.

Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) also sat out Wednesday. Kmet injured his knee during Sunday’s game and sat out the second half. He totaled a career-high 107 receiving yards in the first half against the Cardinals.

If the Bears were to be without both Kmet and Mooney on Sunday, they would be down two of their top three pass catchers, leaving only receiver DJ Moore healthy from that trio. Moore tweaked his ankle during Sunday’s game but remained in the contest and is not listed on the injury report.

Without Kmet, the Bears have veterans Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis available at tight end. They also have tight end Stephen Carlson available on the practice squad.